Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $54.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.16. 2,406,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,772. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

