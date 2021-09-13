Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $313.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

