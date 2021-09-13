Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,440.13

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,440.13 ($18.82) and last traded at GBX 1,440.13 ($18.82), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400.50 ($18.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £20.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.30.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

