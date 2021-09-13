Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.46 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $34.89 or 0.00077497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $34.46 billion and $7.03 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00122088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00173087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,996.52 or 0.99934093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.75 or 0.07150844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00900096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.15 or 0.00886494 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

