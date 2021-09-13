$713.45 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $713.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $711.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.57. 200,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,500. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

