Shopping Market Capitalization Achieves $42.05 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $44.99 or 0.00099922 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $42.05 million and $603,326.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00122088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00173087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,996.52 or 0.99934093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.75 or 0.07150844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00900096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 934,645 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.