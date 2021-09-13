ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $14.15 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $14.15 million and $4.55 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00008961 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00122088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00173087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,996.52 or 0.99934093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.75 or 0.07150844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00900096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,857 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

