Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $171.68

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $3,707,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $171.70. 425,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

