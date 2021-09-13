Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $171.68

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.68.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $171.70. 425,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $184.38.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
