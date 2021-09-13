Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 3,595 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $104,614.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,221,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,727 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $402,887.45.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $727,945.68.

On Friday, September 3rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.89. 162,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,724. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.27. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 17,133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 561,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

