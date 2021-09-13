Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DETNF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$26.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.