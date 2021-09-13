$0.64 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $156,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.94. 96,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,431. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

