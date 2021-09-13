Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,952. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 367,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,015 and sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

