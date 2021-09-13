SEEN Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00007379 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $26,989.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00151825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00738703 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

