Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to announce $47.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.07 million to $49.61 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $52.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $202.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.83 million to $206.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $242.89 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $287.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACB remained flat at $$6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,285,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,866,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

