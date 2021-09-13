Insider Selling: Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Sells 575 Shares of Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $20,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.