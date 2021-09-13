Robert L. Dixon, Jr. Sells 800 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Okta stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.53. 1,627,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

