Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $105.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVNLY. Barclays upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Pareto Securities began coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,435. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

