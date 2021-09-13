$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. FOX has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in FOX by 155.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,737,755,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

