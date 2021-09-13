Zenfuse Trading 24.2% Lower This Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $115,599.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00151737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,979,473 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

