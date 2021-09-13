Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Sells $896,000.00 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $936.62 million, a PE ratio of -919.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.