Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.11. 322,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,319. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

