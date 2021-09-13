Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.87. 70,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.