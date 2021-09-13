Tornado Cash Price Down 22.5% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.35 or 0.00127396 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $63.08 million and $14.04 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00175518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.52 or 0.99947951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.63 or 0.07189489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.01 or 0.00910752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TORNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.