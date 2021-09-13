Vesper Trading 35.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.90 or 0.00021983 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $49.06 million and approximately $438,432.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00175518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.52 or 0.99947951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.63 or 0.07189489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.01 or 0.00910752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002950 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

