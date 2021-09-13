DEXTools Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $330,789.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $53.15 million and approximately $330,789.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00151278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042821 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

