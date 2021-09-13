Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

FUPBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,973. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

