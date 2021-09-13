Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,251 shares of company stock worth $8,701,772. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $210,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LII stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.72. 340,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,846. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $259.62 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.49.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

