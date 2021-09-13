Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,251 shares of company stock worth $8,701,772. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $210,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LII stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.72. 340,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,846. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $259.62 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.49.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.