Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of WTBDY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,511. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

