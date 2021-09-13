$5.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 356.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $19.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $20.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

