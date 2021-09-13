GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

GEAGY stock remained flat at $$40.59 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

