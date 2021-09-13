Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $23.17 million and $1.02 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00007614 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00123090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00175212 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,087.02 or 1.00047353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.30 or 0.07205700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.85 or 0.00929415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,751,378 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

