Pendle Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $27.56 million and $1.02 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00123090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00175212 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,087.02 or 1.00047353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.30 or 0.07205700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.85 or 0.00929415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

