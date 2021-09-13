$0.26 EPS Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million.

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.62. 56,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $893.61 million, a PE ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 235,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 53.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

