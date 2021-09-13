Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,050. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.