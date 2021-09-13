Analysts Set Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) PT at C$4.36

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.99. 25,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,747. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.95 million and a PE ratio of 1.21. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider William Oberndorf purchased 1,021,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. Also, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,237 shares in the company, valued at C$21,949,911.38. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,061,854 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,094.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.