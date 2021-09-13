$1.72 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

EFX stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.85. The company had a trading volume of 649,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

