Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

TXG stock traded down $15.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.00. The company had a trading volume of 781,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,595. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.27.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,515 shares of company stock valued at $22,634,631. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

