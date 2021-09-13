Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.27

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 56266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Several research firms recently commented on PDRDY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

