Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.80. The Walt Disney posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,404. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $336.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.43.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

