Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.26. Accenture reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.44. 1,854,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

