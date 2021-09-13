Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $728.51 million and $1.13 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00042882 BTC.

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

