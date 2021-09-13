Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $1,372.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,003.38 or 0.99655652 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 739,922,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.