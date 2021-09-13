1World (1WO) Price Hits $0.0967 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $10,265.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00042882 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.