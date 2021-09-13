Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $495,306.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00174411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.79 or 1.00083362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.87 or 0.07175992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00931759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

