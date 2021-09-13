Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report $60.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.36 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.21. 149,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,357. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.16.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

