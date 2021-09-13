Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.00. The company had a trading volume of 181,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,083. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.55.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

