Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $226.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.37. The company has a market capitalization of $440.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.