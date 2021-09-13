Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

WAB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.33. 1,543,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,099. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

