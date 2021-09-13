Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

ATDRY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,989. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.79.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

