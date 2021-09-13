B2Gold Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,826,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,188. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

